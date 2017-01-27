-
Now Playing: United Airlines Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing
-
Now Playing: Protesters Gather in DC for March for Life
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Florida Airport Shooting Indicted on 22 Counts
-
Now Playing: No Injuries As Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nashville
-
Now Playing: New Footage Released in the Controversial Police Takedown in Fort Worth
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Dollars in Tax Credits You May Be Missing
-
Now Playing: Index: Live Power Lines Fall on Traffic in Sacramento
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans Save Runner's Life During Florida Half-Marathon
-
Now Playing: Possible Serial Killer Uncovered in New Hampshire
-
Now Playing: Mom's Last Wish Comes True as Son Gets Gift of Hearing
-
Now Playing: Abortion Opponents to March in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight, in Part Because of Trump, Scientists Announce
-
Now Playing: Dow Jones Closes Over 20K Mark
-
Now Playing: Crews Cleaning up Diesel Spill From Pipeline Leak
-
Now Playing: Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Charged With Assault at His NYC Trump Protest
-
Now Playing: Man's Birthday Money From Mom Turns Him Into a Millionaire
-
Now Playing: Red Panda Escapes Zoo Enclosure in Virginia
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Must-Have Home Items
-
Now Playing: Send 'GMA' Your Most Inspiring 3 Words
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Must-Have Items for Your Home