No Injuries As Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nashville

Smoke was reported from an engine on a United Airlines flight that departed from Washington, D.C.
0:41 | 01/27/17

Terrifying moments in the air for passengers as a smoky engine forced to united flight to make an emergency landing. The flight headed from Washington to Nashville landed safely crews immediately douse the smoldering engine with both foam and water. At least 75 passengers were aboard the plane and no injuries were reported the FAA is now investigating. The engineer involved in a deadly train crash in Philadelphia is suing Amtrak. Brandon Bostian alleges that the railroad ignored reports that people were throwing objects and trains. Bosh and says that he was disoriented after something hit his train before the crash that killed eight people. Investigators say he was distracted by reports of another train being hit.

