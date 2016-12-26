Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall

Four inmates are at-large after allegedly using a leaky toilet to make an escape from a Tennessee jail by removing the toilet from the wall, officials said.
0:17 | 12/26/16

Comments
Arab view dividends are on the run in Tennessee this morning after a scathing jailed brain broken. To clean light prison officials say the six inmates pulled off the Christmas Day escape by removing a twin went after the bolts and rusted through. They were able to climb out of the building throw pipe. Two of the men have since been caught.

