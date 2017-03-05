Transcript for Why Justice Department decided not to press charges against officers in Alton Sterling shooting death

The two officers seeing in this video. He may halted struggling to the ground outside of this that lose convenience store yeah. Before one of the officers shot and killed five and I. Will not face that charge that. Simply did not have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that either officer. Violated the federal criminal civil rights laws. The Department of Justice releasing the results of the federal investigation finding that when police responded to a call that struggling pointed gun at someone outside of the triple as food store last July strolling resisted arrest determining that he the struggle captured on multiple videos. It was unclear whether he was reaching for the loaded pistol in his pocket. We would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. That officer shall what he did not believe that mr. sterling was actually going for a gun and that he simply decide to shoot. Last summer the case prompted days of protests. Leading to more than 150. Arrests. Hot yeah. But Tuesday night after the DOJ's decision was leaked there was calm on the streets of baton route is something sterling Stanley hopes will continue saying bill they're disappointed. They're on active birthday arguing. They are hopeful the officers will still be held accountable. Louisiana's attorney general says the state is now investigating the officers' actions they both remain on paid administrative leave. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

