Transcript for Justice Department suing AT&T to block purchase of Time Warner

Breaking news I have back America. Media giants the Justice Department now planning to sue AT&T to stop its 85 billion dollar takeover of Time Warner. This sets up a potentially explosive legal battle over whether the trump administration will force Time Warner to sell some of those key franchises including CNN. In order to approve the purchase.

