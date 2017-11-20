Justice Department suing AT&T to block purchase of Time Warner

Previous negotiations between DOJ and AT&T have failed.
0:21 | 11/20/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Department suing AT&T to block purchase of Time Warner
Breaking news I have back America. Media giants the Justice Department now planning to sue AT&T to stop its 85 billion dollar takeover of Time Warner. This sets up a potentially explosive legal battle over whether the trump administration will force Time Warner to sell some of those key franchises including CNN. In order to approve the purchase.

