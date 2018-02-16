Transcript for Juvenile arrested in South Carolina for threatening copycat shooting attack

It seems there have been at least three arrests of possible copycats including one who posted on solution needed. This message round two of Florida tomorrow. What she schools or parents look for. They have to look for any single law that pose there. That indicate that there just like we just talked about. And anything that's threatening in this case you got somebody holding a gun talking a program to and we all know what round two Florida meet. That means another you know school cheating. Or any kind of shooting. And so if parents. Are made aware of this and their kids that kids see this kind of information. And they needed it something right away whether the parent whether to a faculty member school. We need to alert people right away because. We have to take that serious there's no longer an environment where we think well that's not gonna happen in my neighborhood in my community. After alert somebody and they have to get over to the law enforcement agencies so they can take as swift action of the M.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.