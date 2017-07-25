Kayakers take advantage of flooded streets in Arizona

More
People went kayaking through the flooded streets of Tucson, Arizona, after a monsoon caused flash flooding in the area.
0:19 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kayakers take advantage of flooded streets in Arizona

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48847469,"title":"Kayakers take advantage of flooded streets in Arizona","duration":"0:19","description":"People went kayaking through the flooded streets of Tucson, Arizona, after a monsoon caused flash flooding in the area.","url":"/US/video/kayakers-advantage-flooded-streets-arizona-48847469","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.