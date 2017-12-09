-
Now Playing: Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army medic 48 years later
-
Now Playing: Missing Marine laid to rest nearly 50 years after plane shot down in Vietnam War
-
Now Playing: Texas woman uses her couponing skills to help hurricane survivors
-
Now Playing: Edith Windsor, who helped end gay marriage ban, dies at 88
-
Now Playing: Ken Burns documentary 'The Vietnam War' examines the conflict from all sides
-
Now Playing: Surveying damage after Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Maria Sharapova says 'it's time to move on' from her doping scandal
-
Now Playing: Couple cancels wedding reception to donate money to people affected by Harvey
-
Now Playing: Colossal lightning strike illuminates sky in California
-
Now Playing: Little girl helps with Irma cleanup
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Iron Man': Paralyzed surgeon uses standing wheelchair to perform surgeries
-
Now Playing: Irma death toll in US climbs to 12, power restored to 2M Florida customers
-
Now Playing: CDC investigating infection outbreak it links to puppies from Petland
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondent finds ravaged park on return home after Irma
-
Now Playing: UC-Berkeley investigates campus police citation of hot dog vendor
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of the dangers of flood-damaged cars
-
Now Playing: Family of teen found dead in freezer begs for help
-
Now Playing: Catching up with the newly crowned Miss America
-
Now Playing: Parents sue Boy Scouts after son dies during hike
-
Now Playing: Ex-husband charged with Houston real estate agent's murder