Kindergartners host wedding for a couple of ducks

More
Plumpty and Pierre's wedding was officiated by the New Hampshire school's principal.
1:37 | 02/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kindergartners host wedding for a couple of ducks
His kindergarten aspects to the tune of here comes the bride who ducks one down one. And trucks laden did GM made testers Westin. Okay today we're gathered to marry plump. The patent it is the plane's two years ago and this is hope he's class and visit every month or students hatching the wedding idea. They've both in taste they wrote to do less vulnerable on the brainstorming coupled with need did. And helped with a back house. Do you promise to Sharon nest and meal worms. And do you promise to keep each other Warren and good times and then back. The kids did you don't know Tony cheers to common bright group. I now announce the US. Lite act act violations. Even the reception after including the chicken dance of course. It's really an honor to be a hero favorite first thought women. The fire chief's own Docklands Ella and Emmett flower girl and ring there they've been excited for months it was I the other look at this morning was like Christmas Day. You all for joining us in this. Wild and. In Manchester Jennifer prompted. Online music.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45703420,"title":"Kindergartners host wedding for a couple of ducks","duration":"1:37","description":"Plumpty and Pierre's wedding was officiated by the New Hampshire school's principal.","url":"/US/video/kindergartners-host-wedding-couple-ducks-45703420","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.