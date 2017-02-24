Transcript for Kindergartners host wedding for a couple of ducks

His kindergarten aspects to the tune of here comes the bride who ducks one down one. And trucks laden did GM made testers Westin. Okay today we're gathered to marry plump. The patent it is the plane's two years ago and this is hope he's class and visit every month or students hatching the wedding idea. They've both in taste they wrote to do less vulnerable on the brainstorming coupled with need did. And helped with a back house. Do you promise to Sharon nest and meal worms. And do you promise to keep each other Warren and good times and then back. The kids did you don't know Tony cheers to common bright group. I now announce the US. Lite act act violations. Even the reception after including the chicken dance of course. It's really an honor to be a hero favorite first thought women. The fire chief's own Docklands Ella and Emmett flower girl and ring there they've been excited for months it was I the other look at this morning was like Christmas Day. You all for joining us in this. Wild and. In Manchester Jennifer prompted. Online music.

