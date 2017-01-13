Transcript for Lady Liberty Portrayed as Woman of Color for 1st Time on US Currency

There's a new look to the newly released gold coins from the US treasury for the first time lady liberty is being portrayed as a woman of color. Black woman wearing a crown of stars is flanked by in the years. 1792 in 2017. To 1992 by the way is the year of the US mint was established. The coin as part of the series celebrating the men's 225. Year. And other points story involving one at taxpayer name nixed after he was so mad at. In fact that he loaded up five wheelbarrow bed and still pennies. Look at that's nearly 3000 dollars worth all the pay a tax bill. At the local DMV in Virginia. Well Mike Grunow. And what a penny is there are so many pennies that the coin counting machine broke so DMV employees had to count each one. By hand yes wheelbarrow full of penny counted by hand. So there is even like a fine for an accounting. Which was just about the same amount 2987. Dollars but it's the principle. He needed just he was ticked off an assist but he didn't response right.

