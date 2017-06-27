Transcript for LAPD officers continue their fathers' legacy on the force

If PD badges 95 O nine and ninety by ten could talk they'd have decades of stories after being passed down from father to son. David Winslow first war 9509. At this 77 street division in the. Eighties civil I was working here Stephen was born I was surprised when he said he wanted to become a police officer. I have never suggested any of my kids that I want to be cops and never did them. The blood sweat an honor carried on his badge transfered to Steven when he graduated from the academy last year by grown up around the department my entire life and now Stephen is also stationed at 77 street. It's a good my reminder every day of some kind where I came from and where. And why even came on the job in the first place. What could've imagined is Dave Winslow graduating from the academy with him wonder relate to was given badge in 9510. Met the first day in the parking lot and and I were sitting next week. Wonder which was also was signed the 77 division and his son Eric became an officer to following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. And yes Eric is also now wearing his father's batch. I always looked up them. Saw an all time uniform someone to do the same thing I think that he knows he has to carry that models that don't Parse the bench and I know he won't. This same dress there are some father's son different since. I think he's better prepared than I was he's better looking at he's a tactician I think and I'm a person that wound I didn't just go and do it. That's a big difference. Yes illustrated analysts. But everyone agrees on one thing as a whole thing needs to let me. All the Brady hit ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.