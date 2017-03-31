Large fire collapses portion of Atlanta highway

A massive fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta that caused major traffic delays Thursday after a portion of the highway collapsed has prompted Georgia governor Nathan Deal to declare a state of emergency for Fulton County.
1:30 | 03/31/17

