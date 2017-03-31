Large fire collapses portion of Atlanta highway More A massive fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta that caused major traffic delays Thursday after a portion of the highway collapsed has prompted Georgia governor Nathan Deal to declare a state of emergency for Fulton County. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Large fire collapses portion of Atlanta highway This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos

