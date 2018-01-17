Transcript for Larry Nassar was a 'master manipulator,' says Aly Raisman

Some record home the former Olympic team doctor is expected to. Come face to face once again today with many of his victims on day one of his sentencing hearing the testimony was rock. And emotional and even brought Nasser to tears here's ABC's Lindsey Davis. Trembling and tearful and I am experienced flashbacks nightmares if it's. A steady stream of women stare down their monster. And remember Arlene bruins' depth on the table utterly bored by it good news is there. I also noticed that you'll what's happening. First day of testimony at the sentencing of doctor Larry Nasser. The former USA gymnastics team doctor Kyle Stephens former family friend has distinct kindergarten at the time. You use my body for six years. We aren't factual not gratification. That is unforgivable. More than 140 women have accused Nasser of sexual abuse including gymnastics brightest stars Simone Viles cabbie Douglas Michaela Maroney an Alley basement. Who had scathing words for USA gymnastics. They allowed Larry to continue to work on little girls and Michigan in the last gymnasts for our very long time and that's just. I don't know how they sleep a night. In court Nasser wiped away his own tears as he listened to victim after victim detailed or loss of innocence and childhood but all girls don't seem little for our. They got a strong women that the trend to destroy your world. Lindsey Davis ABC news New York. Meanwhile former Olympian Michaela Moroni will not be find if she speaks out against Nasser. The USA gymnastics fertilization says it will not enforce a 100000 dollar fine. If Moroni were to violate her non disclosure agreement that was part of her settlement with USA gymnastics. Model Christi T Egan had volunteered to pay that fine so Moroni could speak at the sentencing.

