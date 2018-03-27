Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss arrested

More
William Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's osteopathic medical school and boss of Larry Nassar while he was a trainer there, was arrested Monday night.
0:27 | 03/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss arrested
To a new development in the US gymnastics sexual abuse scandal a former dean at Michigan State University has now been arrested. Williams trample was doctor Larry masters former boss charges against Trammell were not disclosed overnight but the university has been working to fire him amid the investigation. Into how the school handled complaints against Nasser. Trample is scheduled to be arraigned today Nasr is in prison for assaulting. Allegedly hundreds of women and girls when he was a sports doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54038444,"title":"Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss arrested","duration":"0:27","description":"William Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's osteopathic medical school and boss of Larry Nassar while he was a trainer there, was arrested Monday night.","url":"/US/video/larry-nassars-michigan-state-boss-arrested-54038444","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.