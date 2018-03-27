Transcript for Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss arrested

To a new development in the US gymnastics sexual abuse scandal a former dean at Michigan State University has now been arrested. Williams trample was doctor Larry masters former boss charges against Trammell were not disclosed overnight but the university has been working to fire him amid the investigation. Into how the school handled complaints against Nasser. Trample is scheduled to be arraigned today Nasr is in prison for assaulting. Allegedly hundreds of women and girls when he was a sports doctor.

