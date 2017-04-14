Transcript for Las Vegas Strip temporarily closed after fire at the Bellagio Hotel

We begin with breaking news overnight a huge fire along the famed Las Vegas Strip it broke out at the Bellagio hotel one of the most luxurious hotels on the strip. And in full view of people enjoying a balmy night in sin city. Overnight flames shooting into the night sky over the Las Vegas Strip. A fire ripping through shopping area at the Bellagio hotel. Firefighters getting the call around 1045 local time Las Vegas boulevard the strip. Hacked at the time with visitors many of them capturing the massive fire on social media. The flames raining down from the roof but the fire despite being located just steps from the Bellagio screamed fountain was difficult for firefighters to knock down. The Vegas strip shut down he would be more than twenty minutes before fire crews could get the flames under control. At this same hotel just last month for burglars some in animal masked. Smashing their way into a high end jewelry store some are still on the run. This morning as authorities try to figure out the cause of the fire they say no one at the 4000 room hotel was injured. And authorities Aaron Clark count me in about a tell us a cause is still under investigation we're gonna continue to watch the developments in that breaking story.

