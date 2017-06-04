Transcript for Laughing teen's high-speed ambulance joyride ends in arrest

They're headed itself Crockett. Normal drug. So this is dash cam video from a small town in northeast Texas where police chase down an eighteen year old who stole an ambulance. The guy was actually a patient in the emergency room he jumped into the ambulance. And took off. Speed speed it up to ninety miles an hour across and then this. Oh. Yeah. The eighteen year old is charged with DW life evading arrest and reckless driving. He's being held on a whole lot of money 1151000. Dollars bond.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.