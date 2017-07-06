Transcript for Lawmakers debate bill banning Native American school mascots

A packed hearing room at the state house this morning as the joint committee of education takes up. The divisive debate over native American mascots in Massachusetts schools I feel that. Bout is not me John looked her rent is from the two Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and Italy Jamaica plate. He says when schools use imagery such as red men like they do in the town of Duke's Parikh. It's racist and does his native American community are they minimize our culture. And our contributions. But not all native Americans feel the same way and is mascot business is nothing more. Window dressing. It's not a problem to me gene weed in Williams is a member of the Narragansett tribe that lives in Amesbury. Home to Indians. He says the native American community as a whole is facing bigger issues than schooled me sir I'm proud to see the effigy of my people. Jackets. And where. However those who have brought this bill forward say. It's tied to and what they see as the practice of perpetuating stereotypes in our public schools like scene names in Massachusetts. That are not discriminatory.

