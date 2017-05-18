Leaping lizards! Woman finds big iguana in toilet

The surprising discovery in a Florida bathroom prompted a call to 911.
Transcript for Leaping lizards! Woman finds big iguana in toilet
I think. Oh. The poll earlier about any one stock in the toilet it was not a cold war's impact and upon arrival. How he got it is believed because they're excellent swimmers and they can hold their breath and extended period of time that it probably won't. The plumbing system and while the until it it's a very rare call. Four Miami Dade fire rescue but it has happened in other places.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

