Legally blind Tennessee boy gets gift of sight for his birthday

More
A Tennessee community came together to help a family purchase pricey eyewear that lets a legally blind boy born with ocular albinism see more clearly.
1:06 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legally blind Tennessee boy gets gift of sight for his birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47289033,"title":"Legally blind Tennessee boy gets gift of sight for his birthday","duration":"1:06","description":"A Tennessee community came together to help a family purchase pricey eyewear that lets a legally blind boy born with ocular albinism see more clearly.","url":"/US/video/legally-blind-tennessee-boy-gift-sight-birthday-47289033","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.