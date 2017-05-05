Lightning illuminates the sky in Washington near Canada

Dazzling lightning illuminates the night sky in north Washington State near the Canadian border. The National Weather Service recorded about 2,500 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the area.
0:15 | 05/05/17

