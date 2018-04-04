Transcript for Loads of undelivered mail found at carrier's home

Postal worker NASA counting now under investigation after inspectors found some sixty bags of undelivered mail inside his home. Members of the no more fire department said they witnessed the man over eight months carrying bags to a shared in his backyard. Which is just feet from the firehouse. But the melee to post office. But to me out to the custom is as filibuster Godot but to go and is yet. Investigators confirm there have been complaints that male in the area has been mishandled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.