Transcript for Local muffin man makes national impact to help homeless with baked goods project

Dick Kaufman is also known as the muffin man that's because he Bakes muffins for the homeless in San Francisco and created national mock Sunday. Held on the last Sunday of January. Well let's do a national muffin name is get as many people around the country or even around the world. To bake muffins with their selves with their friends families and go into their city is where there are homeless or hungry people and hand out the my fence. These are pictures from past years this Sunday Jacob is having a baking party at the east valley bait works where his goal is to make a few thousand muffins. He encourages others to make their own take a picture and posted on social media with the hash tag give muffins. For each baker he will donate ten dollars to project homeless connect specifically. This funding over gonna have go toward our nutrition and healthy eating programs CEO Megan free Beck says this is about more than just food. It's showing people that we see you. We see you here we're not just going to walk by UB. Recognize that you need support and while. The big picture goal is a home. We may not be able to always do that every day but we can show that we care ticket became enough demand for years ago he was working as a lawyer and bake to bats before work. They had one that was pretty good battle that nothing's left over and I thought oh maybe tomorrow walk to work and on the way to work down market street just and the mountain homeless people. And I did that in itself really good and people were really appreciative and it definitely changed my perspective I'm on homelessness. Jacobs former law firm and his parents will match donations. In San Francisco Alyssa Harrington ABC 7 NEWS.

