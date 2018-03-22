'There's a lot of cars trapped': 911 calls from Florida bridge collapse released

Witnesses who saw the bridge fall described the horror that followed.
1:17 | 03/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'There's a lot of cars trapped': 911 calls from Florida bridge collapse released
Adequate fire were at Arctic. A one. A lot car don't like it collapsed. Outlook. Lockhart. Let outlet Abigail it out let H street. Eight. English is much of a domino had. A lot of we have on the way. Yeah are broken we kept on the land okay. At the box wrapped. Up victory help put on the way back at police and Iowa entered an elected they. No. How about you. At IU. I got net. And man McCain camp. Ready to campus where you're at. Don't have meant that we know of anyone that there may. Incur aren't happy and let other Mandalay. Arts are no doubt in my area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

