Transcript for Louisiana Cleans Up from Devastating Storms

I'm Steve Joseph Sami in New Orleans with ABC news digital we are in the middle of the tornado zone we're tornado has hit New Orleans. Most of the neighborhoods that were hit hardest are New Orleans east where we're at right now what did it take a look at some of this this is the car. That blocks of the man who lives in this home who tells us that he bought this car about a year ago for his daughter. She's in college you can see what happened to it looks like a pine tree. The sort of fallen on top of that we were inside this home earlier he's got a bid it damaged the roof. As you could see up there. Has. What looks like two by fours that are poking out through it but that Colin that rough lots of damage like this across this city. We're told now that this. Has been the strongest most powerful tornado to ever hit New Orleans an EF three. With wind speeds that near a 15040. Miles an hour. I want you to take a look down the street. You can kind of see what residents are up against and what they'll be doing for the next few days. We've got lots of people without power here's a power line. Right here. You can see it there's power lines that are knocked down at the end of the street there. This morning there were about 101000. People who were without power. And the power company is now saying that they're hoping to get the power turned back on here. By the weekend but you know you never know we saw crews out there cruise over here. You can see way over there there's a power truck. They're get creative work on those that powerful right there but some of the power poles are actually. In the middle of the street but what's across the street here. Questioner you just how powerful these winds are. Here's what looks like a roof we don't know if this is from one of these homes. Or if it's from across the street. Here you can see that the little markings on the house you see that orange X that's sort of near the front door. That's a mark that we saw when we were here to read Katrina where they basically mark to make sure that the home has been checked. And that people are safe and that they essentially accounted for all of the residents to see that markings on a lot of homes but. This is one that we saw that really sort of struck us here's another one of those orange markings right there. This home's been marked but. Take a look at this year I mean. This all happened. You know then just a matter. Seconds. Pieces of wood that came from homes just sides of you know sidewalks in. Looks like pieces of bricks we have to be very careful because. We always watch out for nails. During tornadoes. If you step on something like this. It could be quite dangerous so we always watch that. This looks to be like the facade and what's left of the facade. That's torn up here. And again all of this happened in just a few short seconds. I think this refrigerator. And I think I just heard. What sounded like a fire alarm beeping from a little B from a fire alarm but I want to see here. That roof is gone the fan is still there somehow put the roof is gone. I think this a washing machine. Or know a freezer. Let's look at the freezer that was knocked over just by the winds that tore through this neighborhood. One thing we noticed is that. It was it the entire neighborhood that was yet. It was really a a very narrow line of homes. That were destroyed and in many cases and it stretches for nearly two miles the mayor is reporting. That about 300 homes. Were destroyed. And many many more were damaged. There were number of people who were hurt but what's really amazing. About all of this is just fight. What you see. In this neighborhood and the amount of destruction and how powerful. The storm was. Amazingly. No one was killed and one of the big reasons for that we believe watching again for those nails I see that. Is because the storm hit during daylight it was during the day people were watching it. From their office buildings that could see the storm coming we did hear a lot of people tell us about sirens but people were weak and could see yet and that's one of the reasons why we think. There wars there weren't any totality it's all of this but. It really is kind of shocking to look down the street. And see what this looks like. Let's take a look at this here. I mean what kind of power. Does it take. To knock over. A telephone poll like this mean it's huge. And this is the spot where it came from. I mean the winds were strong enough to break that into it and throw this telephone pole over here. And luckily. No one was sitting under it. We see all across this neighborhood power lines telephone poles. And in pieces of transformers. Do you could see these transformers over here. All this has to be replaced. Me and I'm out the amount of time it's gonna take to put these polls back in. Two. Buy new equipment. Well one important thing we want to underline his a lot of people and comparing this to Katrina and while in no way this compares to Katrina. In terms of the amount of damage it is interesting that in this neighborhood most of these homes were underwater during Katrina this is New Orleans east. But some of the homes that were hit hardest on this adds that the street. Happen to be the homes that survived we talk with one woman who said she survived Katrina. Without a drop of water though she was out of power with for a couple months but this time she hid in her bathtub. And said prayers. You can see here and if he could see that right there. There's a guy on a roof you can see the blue tarps people are already out sort of paring their homes a look at this and over here. The satellite dish is still there. But you can see there entire. Second floors exposed. It always amazes me. How storm will decide. What to hit and what to leave alone. You'll see one house that's barely touched. And another house that. Knows completely damaged. So that's us that's a smoke detectors somewhere in here. I know you hear and cars. Oh. I don't think it and apply to. So there's definitely a smoke detector Downey. That clearly was on someone's roof. It's gonna go further. They kill. Thank you. Yeah how we're watching it we're watching it how're you doing. Tried to survive. My name's Steve those that saw me with ABC news. We're on ABC news digital right now. How would you. Explain this to people. Good. Harper suddenly get closer to that they can hear you. You can't expedite. You can't describe what has happened. Unexpected. And prepared we haven't earned the man thing. Even healthy people loving peoples of its cars and EMS how everyone out as they ask cable can prepare for the where displays we have you know it those we have an emergency and communion and no one has sunscreen. Have you whose Richards can't. You miss it and I am I that's what I here military yes. And the mill it's Harry. Came out immediately good confused and I can honestly say USAA came out they were out immediately they have supported us now with everything I'm glad. So I'll tell you I've been through something like this before you gotta get on the FEMA web site. And and start filling out the doctor right away even though. They'll ask you for whether you want a loner who music the bit where they'll tell you do you need a loan to split. It hasn't hasn't yeah. They they have not even cast in a federal emergency. That's got to happen. In this Millwood Nestle will waiting on me just it do you understand them massive amount of damage. It goes from the in the state. You know within the Vegas. Where does this old error that I must say that's ray avenue. All the way so much stuff. Read some of it. My family was now a family was home so. That injury so long and your family yes I'm relieved when. I have a kind I don't think he's better when I'm that. So just shines. So it will be client now. Days. Since we're united we all this place if family position just taking us in trying to help us. What's your name so it's Taylor tomorrow at Taylor and Steve those who surround him with ABC BS it thank you Kelly thank you thank you for talking with a problem. Yes well I haven't hitting. Okay provider. Something. How he Dylan. Yeah. This is something. How aria. How you do in. Good. That's funny this looks to be the end of it. It's sort of ends. There's a little bit of damage here but the worst of this is right here so you can kind of see. How compact it was. Now put down here power poles. Are still standing. You know not have all moved. And then this. So if it was long yes it was definitely long you know we're saying about two miles all the way down to the NASA facility. But. I think we're going to end it. Right about here we'll have more on ABC's world news of David Muir. I'm Steve listen Sami reporting from an award woods.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.