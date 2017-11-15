Louisiana man freed after rape conviction tossed

A Louisiana man who has spent nearly 50 years in prison was freed Wednesday after a judge overturned his conviction in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse.
0:33 | 11/15/17

Comments
Yeah all the whale made so active. Odds are now is a clear injustice and tragedy so whilst we are thrilled for the jags found me that they will be reunited. Thursday and heavy S. To somebody having lost 45 and half years was arrested at ninety. We think that the court is committed an error in the ruling that it did and we. Respectfully disagree with the decision who messes you the we just report take a look at. Yeah you're winning gum bubbles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

