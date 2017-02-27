Transcript for Magic show reunites boy with military dad

Ten year old rakes celebrated his birthday with a magic show it impossible magic shop in theater. But in the audience someone was notably absent his father Benjamin a first sergeant in the Nevada army guard. But Drake his brother Zach and most of the people here were in for a surprise. Yeah. He's been deployed overseas for the last year and his birthday surprise has been in the works for months. Super excited. I wasn't sure what kind of reaction agony get out of that number they Voyager I and his actors in his super excited almost bugged me consuming. Dan you know the way here myself. But getting to see them and then the rest. Really wonderful. He's been practicing me act with magician just no possible. All the base part was me doing things quietly and quickly. He's a lot more style than this is a get a lot of special request for birthday parties. This is the first one of late Halen to produce. My significant other. But the reunion with special not just because two people but because and he's been away from Stanley for some and to for the service that he does. This soldier has been serving his country for two decades. Now that he's back he's looking Fortis some of the things he's messed. My wife's custody. Spending a lot of quality time with my my family and friends sadness for the last year. This birthday not likely won them you'll ever forgets and you lose I'm. Thanks Justin in Reno Chris Buckley call it news now.

