Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

Only minor damage has been reported on one of the Channel Islands.
0:19 | 04/05/18

Transcript for Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Next tonight the earthquake felt across Southern California a five point three magnitude quake hitting you're the Channel Islands this afternoon. The strongest in the area and several years. The quake rattling an eagle's nest take a look next to be monitored by the National Park Service residents feeling to shake more than 100 miles away. No serious damage or injuries reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

