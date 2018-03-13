Transcript for Man allegedly confesses to killing his wife in the middle of a divorce

You never really know what's going on in someone else's home until something happens like what happened here. We would takes place in private is made public for police and other people to finally see. He come over and clean the walkway in the driveway and then. Be that east rigorous here and had the kids over those happy times and I'll take it or homicide a wife a mother. Gunned down in her own Rochester hills home the alleged triggerman. A man who vowed to love and protect her until death do that art her husband and cops say he confessed to his crime. He told me some things. And. That could have been a problem we're told the couple was in the midst of a messy divorce the two were married nine years together they have two small children. The victim 41 year old Corey Heller's the suspect or 39 year old spouse. The devastation that took place behind these doors. On imaginable. Are we any of his capable. You me him if you or someone you know is tangled up in a tumultuous breakup or divorced we said Dell win. Annaly Mickens senior director programs for haven. A shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse along with accomplished he don't harbor based divorce attorney Geoffrey Sher Bolton we want them to share with you. Some warning signs and things you can do to protect yourself before the situation get to a point of no return. There is so much stress in so much anger. And the party's sometimes actually lose control. The most dangerous time for affect on. Of intimate partner violence is when they are thinking about leaving her actually leaving an individual at that time if they are in a volatile relationship. Really needs to look at all their safety options. Once you identify. Andrea that there is an issue you have to seek assistance and help others who have the courts whether it's through safe haven. Through some organization. That can assist you as a person in about the divorce. If you feel here. Things are escalating. I say no who safe person's art may be even give a signal to a word a phrase a coal. That's going to be the signal that things are really scary and my home so can you alert the police army 'cause I may not be able to cop a plea. Don't be afraid to identify the possibility of a problem. Because you don't know or might be too late right now the confessed killer is behind bars and wants the investigation is complete charges will likely follow. I can not imagine what happened in those moments before that trigger with schools. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and although loved ones of victims behind in Rochester hills and on her eyes some seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.