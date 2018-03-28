Transcript for Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say

A Texas couple is behind bars in Massachusetts after police found an arsenal in their hotel room over the weekend. Detectives say the weapons included an AK 47 and they are fifteen with a grenade launcher an explosive device this. Michael Bradley and Adrian Jennings face a number of weapons charges investigators say Bradley told them he was gonna miss senate for secret government agency. Prosecutors say they don't believe it was a threat to the public.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.