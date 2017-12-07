Man belts out national anthem over intercom at Wal-Mart

More
James Fruits, 40, of Cleveland was captured on video singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" over the intercom at a Wal-Mart supercenter in Osage Beach, Missouri, while on vacation on July 8.
1:21 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man belts out national anthem over intercom at Wal-Mart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48588053,"title":"Man belts out national anthem over intercom at Wal-Mart","duration":"1:21","description":"James Fruits, 40, of Cleveland was captured on video singing \"The Star-Spangled Banner\" over the intercom at a Wal-Mart supercenter in Osage Beach, Missouri, while on vacation on July 8.","url":"/US/video/man-belts-national-anthem-intercom-wal-mart-48588053","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.