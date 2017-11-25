Man bitten by shark off California coast

More
Off-duty sheriff's deputies sprang into action after the spearfisherman was bitten.
2:03 | 11/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man bitten by shark off California coast
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51380010,"title":"Man bitten by shark off California coast","duration":"2:03","description":"Off-duty sheriff's deputies sprang into action after the spearfisherman was bitten.","url":"/US/video/man-bitten-shark-off-california-coast-51380010","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.