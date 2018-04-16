Transcript for Man charged with murder in fire at music studio

Loved ones frantically trying to find out of their friends and family are okay after a fire erupted at top notch recording studios uncle went a boulevard. Open the door and is this like smoke coming down although it is black smoke in an Aussie flag and so are still a little bit alive by the village's. Broke for the dog got out. The studios were packed with about a dozen people in the fire started two men were killed two others a man and a woman were transported and remain in critical condition. The fire did not spread to a decent buildings. According to people inside the building the recording studio is relatively small with about ten to fifteen reporting spaces inside. Not a lot of windows it was dark and very difficult. Well to escape pocketed ala. If our wasn't good slice of the ball we'll about the when the music sold out UK here with cells. A -- that those who managed to escape say there were no smoke alarms or fire extinguishers inside the building. The fire started just before 7 o'clock Saturday morning. Firefighters knew multiple people were trapped inside and initiated a massive response. They went inside. Fighting the conditions of well on ball fire inside the initial portion of the building. Coupled with the search for victims. The cause of the fire is still under investigation recording artist who uses space say there is a lot of electrical equipment inside the studio. And people are there at all hours of the day and night most people are worried whatever they get there and to an average it's just you know. Unfortunate. You know situation rate in studio city I'm Darche Phillips ABC seven Eyewitness News.

