Transcript for Man charged with murder in Fresno shooting rampage

And the man accused of racially motivated shooting rampages in Fresno California is now formally charged with murder. Prosecutors say Korea Ali Mohamed targeted white men randomly on the street killing three of them. His attorney says Mohammed may not be mentally competent to stand trial. A psychological a valuation may be ordered today. But Mohammed makes a court appearance also breaking overnight a man convicted for the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania State trooper has been sentenced to death. Eric friends attorney had argued that he should be sentenced to life in prison without parole for his attack in 2014. He was the subject of a 48 day manhunt before finally being arrested friends lawyers say they are already planning appeals.

