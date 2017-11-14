Man dies after found shot in Tampa neighborhood where 3 others slain last month

Tampa police, responding to early-morning reports of gunfire, found a gunshot victim in the same Seminole Heights neighborhood where three people died in a span of 11 days last month, authorities said.
0:42 | 11/14/17

About 4:51 this morning we got a call of shots fired we responded within just a minute. And we found an adult male in the middle of the street on Nebraska between. Correctness and while this with the practice. Here wild. At this point it appears that he was shot. We're treating this as a suspicious death. We don't know if it's related to them earlier shootings that we've had hearings some flights are treating it isn't the isn't you know different. We're also asking people as they get up to stay in their houses in this immediate area please. With a go to school way to go to work in this immediate area please state your house is gonna have police officers all over the place they're going to be looking over for a suspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

