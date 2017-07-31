Man, dog rescued from raging floodwaters

More
Firefighters in Colorado rescued a man and his dog from a submerged vehicle caught in a flash flood.
1:36 | 07/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man, dog rescued from raging floodwaters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48953951,"title":"Man, dog rescued from raging floodwaters","duration":"1:36","description":"Firefighters in Colorado rescued a man and his dog from a submerged vehicle caught in a flash flood.","url":"/US/video/man-dog-rescued-raging-floodwaters-48953951","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.