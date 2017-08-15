Transcript for Man drives himself to hospital after nail shot to his heart

Over to a guy that gap is that he is very calm he is not a thing happening overdose doesn't live from Wisconsin. A little bit of an accident while trying to punish some framing on his fireplace it didn't stumble oh good god. Yet he shot a nail right through his heart. It went in at the speed of its 22 inch bullets three hand snell an apparently when it happened it didn't want to bother anyone. So instead of calling one month not on one just washed up and there's a photo old truck. Drove himself to be emergency room where he ferry calmly. Showed up and says it. I just leaned over the security garden to have been a nail on my chest side. Be great if he didn't find somebody help me out here I'm just gonna sit out. I just unfair air waiting that the nail O why didn't let our she yes. I'm great if you can help me out he said at a time he arrived you know twelve miles later the hospital that it was starting to hurt. Twelve miles to get it allows little group. Oh my it's not see it done you are as a guy you want in a high pressure situation he's the epitome of Iron Man there.

