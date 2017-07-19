Man grabs beached shark with bare hands to save its life

A man in Beach Haven, New Jersey, grabbed a sand shark with his bare hands and made his way into the surf with lifeguards to release the shark back into the ocean.
0:39 | 07/19/17

