Man hospitalized after home invasion, acid attack

More
A Tennessee man lost vision in both eyes and suffered burns to over 60 percent of his body.
1:24 | 04/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man hospitalized after home invasion, acid attack
In the summer ridge subdivision in Smyrna resident say not much goes on around here. Low crime to no crime I would say but last Thursday they were shocked to find out one of their neighbors had been brutally attacked finance. Very horrific the victim Christopher appeal tong was attacked while he was in the shower after someone broke into the home. Family members say his attacker used an extremely corrosive acid which resulted in deep burns over 60% of its body. Complete facial disfigurement. And permanent loss of vision in both sides Crawley and other neighbors won injures. People wanted to know what happened what was this young man targeted. No just wasn't random. Does that guy going around throw NASA's own people breaking news people's houses. PO tong is a unique leader at a church at the Salvation Army south campus in Nashville. Folks are wondering who could be so callous to pour acid on another person. When you hear it's almost unbelievable. Because it is so evil and so cool. To due to another person. His peer to our officers with the Salvation Army in Thailand. His moral obvious by his side as he recovers we. No I can't do it wanna do such a horrible thing to look at her accent Chris loved the lord and his life's mission was. Teach children about sees us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54423295,"title":"Man hospitalized after home invasion, acid attack","duration":"1:24","description":"A Tennessee man lost vision in both eyes and suffered burns to over 60 percent of his body. ","url":"/US/video/man-hospitalized-home-invasion-acid-attack-54423295","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.