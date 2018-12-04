Transcript for Man hospitalized after home invasion, acid attack

In the summer ridge subdivision in Smyrna resident say not much goes on around here. Low crime to no crime I would say but last Thursday they were shocked to find out one of their neighbors had been brutally attacked finance. Very horrific the victim Christopher appeal tong was attacked while he was in the shower after someone broke into the home. Family members say his attacker used an extremely corrosive acid which resulted in deep burns over 60% of its body. Complete facial disfigurement. And permanent loss of vision in both sides Crawley and other neighbors won injures. People wanted to know what happened what was this young man targeted. No just wasn't random. Does that guy going around throw NASA's own people breaking news people's houses. PO tong is a unique leader at a church at the Salvation Army south campus in Nashville. Folks are wondering who could be so callous to pour acid on another person. When you hear it's almost unbelievable. Because it is so evil and so cool. To due to another person. His peer to our officers with the Salvation Army in Thailand. His moral obvious by his side as he recovers we. No I can't do it wanna do such a horrible thing to look at her accent Chris loved the lord and his life's mission was. Teach children about sees us.

