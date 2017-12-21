Man left in critical condition after 4 teens throw a sandbag off an overpass

The victim was in the passenger seat of a car on the interstate below.
0:21 | 12/21/17

Comments
Transcript for Man left in critical condition after 4 teens throw a sandbag off an overpass
Young man is fighting for his life after being injured by a sandbagged thrown from a highway overpass. Investigators say marquis spurred was in the passenger seat of a car in Toledo when the sandbag hit. Shattering the windshield and then hitting him. Four teenagers ages thirteen and fourteen are now facing felony charges police say they were throwing items from the overpass and hit several other cars as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

