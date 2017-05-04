Man pleads not guilty to murder as terrorism for allegedly targeting black man in NYC

A white Maryland man accused of roaming the streets of New York City looking for a black person to "assassinate" pleaded not guilty this morning to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.
0:25 | 04/05/17

Transcript for Man pleads not guilty to murder as terrorism for allegedly targeting black man in NYC
Not guilty that was the plea entered just a short time ago by James Jackson the self proclaimed racist now charged in a Delhi by a stabbing in midtown. A judge appointed a new attorney for Jackson police say Jackson confessed. To killing 66 year old Timothy Coffman last month because he was black. He's charged with murder as a hate crime Jackson is in murder as an act of terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon.

