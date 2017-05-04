Transcript for Man pleads not guilty to murder as terrorism for allegedly targeting black man in NYC

Not guilty that was the plea entered just a short time ago by James Jackson the self proclaimed racist now charged in a Delhi by a stabbing in midtown. A judge appointed a new attorney for Jackson police say Jackson confessed. To killing 66 year old Timothy Coffman last month because he was black. He's charged with murder as a hate crime Jackson is in murder as an act of terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.