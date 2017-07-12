Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire

More
Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive Thomas Fire, which has charred more than 90,000 acres, spreads toward Santa Barbara County.
0:35 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51638185,"title":"Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire","duration":"0:35","description":"Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive Thomas Fire, which has charred more than 90,000 acres, spreads toward Santa Barbara County.","url":"/US/video/man-pulls-save-rabbit-california-wildfire-51638185","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.