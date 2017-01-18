Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood

More
Passenger rescues a bus driver from their own bus after the bus was stuck in extreme rising floodwaters. Powerful storms dropped a half-foot of rain on Houston.
0:56 | 01/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood
But Everette got now. Or ready.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44854718,"title":"Man Rescues Bus Driver From Houston Flood","duration":"0:56","description":"Passenger rescues a bus driver from their own bus after the bus was stuck in extreme rising floodwaters. Powerful storms dropped a half-foot of rain on Houston.","url":"/US/video/man-rescues-bus-driver-houston-flood-44854718","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.