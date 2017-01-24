Man Steals Electric Guitar by Putting It in His Pants

A man pulled off a burglary at a music store by stuffing a guitar down his pants.
0:26 | 01/24/17

Comments
Transcript for Man Steals Electric Guitar by Putting It in His Pants
A man pulled off a burglary at a music store my study guitar down his pants yes the man can be seen walking behind a display rack at the store in Texas. He pulled out a 17100 dollar guitar and puts it down his pants. You can even barely see it even though it is a full size electric guitar how'd he do that it and walks about as if nothing even happened he. By the way is still home runs people get to do their own joke one.

