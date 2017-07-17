Man survives as car crushed by large piece of scrap metal in Florida

Dramatic photos show the roof of the car completely crushed by the metal object
07/17/17

Transcript for Man survives as car crushed by large piece of scrap metal in Florida
And we are now hearing from the driver who survived a freak accident in Orlando a 7000. Pound metal pipe. Crashed on top of his van after falling off a truck. He told us over the phone he doesn't even remember the crash. I didn't know what acting until. Most of filming what happened. An old school amount of credibly go to line. I think it is a miracle and I'm thankful that happened to me and didn't happen to like little kids don't let them either. Remarkably he just suffered a cut on his head. And is okay.

