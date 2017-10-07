Man survives shark attack in Florida

More
Lifeguards saw the shark lurking in the water and urged beachgoers to exit the water, but one man was bitten in the legs and sustained non-life-threatening gashes.
0:40 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man survives shark attack in Florida
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48547478,"title":"Man survives shark attack in Florida","duration":"0:40","description":"Lifeguards saw the shark lurking in the water and urged beachgoers to exit the water, but one man was bitten in the legs and sustained non-life-threatening gashes.","url":"/US/video/man-survives-shark-attack-florida-48547478","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.