Transcript for Manhunt underway in Washington state after sheriff's deputy shot dead responding to 911 call

1130 last night we receive and I want call from a resident who stated that somebody is breaking into the house and the dispatchers could hear noise in the background screening. Art depth the arrived within six minutes of the call and when he got there are the suspects fled on foot and he chased the suspects on foot. Short time later the reports of shots fired. And our other deputies arrived when into the area where they were found him on the ground. Yet a gunshot wounds sorted one of the suspects the suspect that how the gunshot wounds seen this deceased at the scene. He had a gunshot wound they've rendered first saved him the medics came brought him here to saint Joe's would have brought right into surgery. Unfortunately the woman was too catastrophic and he wasn't able to survive the world. After that occurred we know that there is a second suspect. We don't know much about him other than that is described as a black male and that is somewhere on foot out there. It was the first officer get there we saw the guys running out of house he chased up from one foot pass but our guys do. I mean you know there and and this is actually somebody dug burglarizing occupied households are already very dangerous begin west. He chased after him and there were shots fired. We have recovered a weapon that alarms so the suspects and we believe that our deputy was able to. After being shot her sometime during a few hours a gun battle. Awful people there are died from wounds but what actual progression of doubt and what other suspects had to do with it is yet to be determined. Sort of tacos and forensics can put it altogether because it just be too much speculation until the tip of final until one. Daniel McCartney. Is only been with us for three years. He is only 33 years of age. He is a young deputy. Who signed up. To watch over other people. Had an ethic. Epic in his heart or doing something for others. Know that it's. People in the community need to know that. We see concerns about law enforcement officers making mistakes. And that happens on occasion because we're not perfect we put on our trousers. One leg at a time. A day after day time after time. Shift after shift people stand up. And they're willing to make sacrifices. And time after time they resolved things in a peaceful way. They resolve things without a problem. Sadly. Unfortunately this man step forward. And he lost his life as a result of working to protect the community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.