Transcript for March 15, 1991: 'World News Tonight' - 4 LA police officers are indicted on assault charges

For Los Angeles Police officers were indicted today on assault charges stemming from that brutal beating of an unarmed man. The one in the videotape that created a wave of national outrage. Attorney general Dick Thornburgh said today the FBI will investigate with of the federal civil rights of the victim Rodney King have been violated. Here's ABC's Judy Miller. The four man showed no emotion as they entered the court with their attorneys following the arraignment they posted bail and left without comment. Earlier the LA county district attorney announced the grand jury indictments it is a terrible moment. And time burg very serious reflection. When officers who have sworn to uphold the law. Or indicted for these most serious felonies. Named in the indictment officers Laurence Powell Ted briseno and Timothy Wind and their supervising sergeant Stacey Koon. All four were charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and undue force. Officers Powell and wind who wielded batons were charged with inflicting great bodily injury as with sergeant Kuhn. The grand jury continues to investigate the eleven other officers at the scene who stood by and watch. We will not be satisfied we will not rest of their lives until all fifteen. Indicted. The four indictments are not putting a damper on the ongoing controversy over whether police chief Daryl Gates should resigned. But I think he should I don't think he should resign at this time anymore than I think that he should be unduly braves but some of his officers acted heroically I was here on hate. Granting her LA is gates wearing. Pushed us. Support letters I'm getting the calls would better. The four men indicted today are expected to enter pleas next week if convicted they could receive sentences ranging from four to seven years in prison. Judy Muller ABC news Los Angeles.

