Transcript for March or April baby? Zookeepers say April the giraffe is in 'home stretch'

He's out. We're. And there are here. The world's both knees crack. He won't. You know we're. Well. The only. Out. It's experience. He's or today. Below its all I see. Her views on whoever. Cost are loosely. Her. It is ready to act Saturday. Night. Our. Not all. U like you why you're like old. Here. That's how this power cord. One can't. A life. Look it's gone. We'll. What's artists small little. We'll ask our our current what went through draft. People wrong you'll get. Were asked who he. And what was once Olson sees it now it's time Ann Arbor here earth. The line. Her message the powerful schools. These. Why ask you. Breathing. Room where we'll why that's. Load. Correct. All right. Opens with are numbers are dwindling. And not taking away from their need for conservation but few people know that there are four times as many elephants in the wild then there are giraffes there are Lester rest. So now what are conservation efforts again we're creating awareness retreating now it. And we're creating bonds and those funds are creating through partnerships with Toys 'R' Us and sponsorships with our our other revenue streams. We're allowing the public involved with the draft conservation fund in in a draft. Countries and on in the media helping them in the wild. So wall we're here right now our friend Oliver. Loose. Right next door he is the father of the child boy or girl now we don't know the gender will be a big surprise for everyone Oliver was breathing on me so we kind of I got my attention. Talk a little bit about you this is not going to be April's first child but what's different about this time. Well I think this time around is the fact that she has the whole world watching here yes she's a seasoned pro this will be her fourth calf. But now we have people from around the world tuning in to witness a miraculous birth that we don't commonly get to see. Very few births of people ever get to witness but really now. A giraffe at the remarkable thing all over just open the door with his tongue I don't know if you is. Cough that I think he's inviting us now he is not going anywhere is with a couple more topics. War wanted to ask you about the length of his birth I mean what's in April due in February. Well it's a -- because in a captive management program when our giraffes connect for the first time that's and we start counting. Our window for when to expect to cap is we have to be prepared. But just like any other animal the world just as they connect does not mean the concede. So can conception could have occurred the first time second time for kind ten tiny connected so our timeline has been prepared for a calf but now we know that it was a little bit off. In we are here holding people's favorite food. Lettuce we're gonna feet April a minute. Just to set the scene. We all are right outside Binghamton, New York where animal adventure park tells what about this place. On the other species that you have here and also come at the role that drops play. Well I ask you this morning. What do you fat we have a lot. Ott you know animal adventure were relatively young park were just entering our fifth season but we've done remarkable things and only five years. We have over 200 animals representing over eighty species we have a handful of endangered species that were already engaging in conservation efforts and breeding programs wit. Now the addition giraffes were parked in your three. Really open up our horizons and opportunities for the park for our growth and also the impact you can make worldwide I'm giraffes and other animals in need. And as were looking at this live stream right here live on ABC digital another large street. People watching us right now and we are those people goal where will this camera ago after the birth. Well I guess how many people were watching us on our YouTube fetal on right now I guess 120000. Now more. We peaked at over 220 pounds and at one time. Now the draft cam will stay up for another well at least five days post birth we really want the world to. Watch that miraculous binding period between mine in Beatty. Sobering keep that up but after that idea period we're gonna have to scale back calibrate because we have to get back to work we have a park to open by me thirteen. You'd all come and visit us today take some time so we're gonna keep the world updated but in a different way and we'll announce that once we understand exactly government. So why don't we invite April over now give our viewers on ABC digital and FaceBook a little bit about a closer look. For about the last five to ten minutes April as you can see he's been kind of transfixed on mountain walls she gazes as you were telling me. Yet and it you don't not that I want to jump the gun here book people's behavior right now would suggest that she's actually in a contraction. When a draft goes into a contraction. The space out a little bit of state very stationery. And kind of definite loss out of the wheel house for normal behavior. So as much as we'd love to feed her right now get that shop for the world let's not disrupt their yeah we're gonna let her do what she needs to do. And continues process because by all means we don't want to be invasive any further than we are. So you guys are obviously seen the packed side of April we'd look to show you. The front side but it sounds like according to Jordan here that April's possibly going through contraction. She he. Is pregnant. Due any minute any dates of birth that people watching around the world. You're saying X 24 hours. That that we could have a baby giraffe here. Yet by all means now is not the time to stop watching if you've invested any time into this. He's in the next important for hours. And talked just looks like she's moving a little she might be out of the actual scheme to visit us. A girl. At all Oliver's hungry their days we were just sneezed on by Oliver that. There. So even this behavior here where she's accepting treatment not aggressively going after it that's not her normal teachers she eats like like a Pete normally. And that she's only nibbling and taking little bits and ghost chili she's definitely in a different mindset at this point in time. There was a lot of interest and fascination from our friends Good Morning America with April's tongue. That's something that everyone always gets a kick out his drops hotels will lose about that opened at that time that it looked to show it to you. The draft on the averages a length of anywhere from sixteen to eighteen inches long so which which is one of the longest comes in the animal world if not the longest. Now it's designed to help them grades and acacia trees of being struck the effort in Saddam's and so forth. But it really neat thing about that time is its coloreds color purple and blue the reason for that is this the majority of their time would that Tom. Out of their mouth so over time he be adapted in the vault to more or less heady permanence on screen. That change in color pigment is what allows and to not get somber when Greece. And have to ask you about some of the jokes on line. Is April really pregnant of course April Fool's Day news has them borrow yet what is your reaction to all odd. You know it is what it is and it's fine you know us here. We know she's pregnant anybody that has. Has been following us for the past fifteen months know she's been pregnant if we made this up last week sure I'd be a little bit of a conspiracy theory. But by all means you can see the size of her belly. You can see the size of her back and we have very pregnant during. So you really think what's been fueling all this interest is just tapping a 24 hour life street yeah it's it's you know we've really brought the world into the behind the scenes world of giraffe Bart which you don't ever really get to see. So by them being able to tune in to Osce beekeepers works in the relationship they have with the animals and almost jump in of that reality television lawyers them. Trend that we at over the past decade. It's it's it's equal we would credit to the success. Blown I think Jordan patch and all the folks here animal adventure park. Also really want to think April all overs hungry hilly he's definitely having a contraction. A welcome to file and double wrapped things up for now but of course as we wrap things up here. That live stream is still up so you can monitor all the action. There may be a new member. Of this park come tomorrow so for now ABC's Josh Haskell signing off stay tuned ABC digital all of our their shows for updates. On April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.