-
Now Playing: Zuckerberg suits up for meetings with lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg speaks out on data scandal
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel
-
Now Playing: Green Bay Packers player arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat at airport
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: FBI raids Trump attorney's offices as president mulls Syria response
-
Now Playing: Madeleine Albright warns of fascism in US
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested for allegedly stealing car with 2 children inside: Police
-
Now Playing: FBI raids office of Trump attorney Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: Biggest 'Black Lives Matter' page on Facebook is fake
-
Now Playing: Madeleine Albright on Russia probes, Syria, meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert resigns
-
Now Playing: Miami gay couple allegedly assaulted during pride event
-
Now Playing: Consumer groups slam YouTube for collecting data on children
-
Now Playing: GPS system part of investigation into bus crash
-
Now Playing: Topless protester confronts Bill Cosby
-
Now Playing: Young dancers forced to jump off balcony amid studio fire
-
Now Playing: Trump vows suspected Syria attack 'will be met forcefully'
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to FBI raid on Michael Cohen