Transcript for Mary Pat Christie caught, ticketed in NJ distracted driving crackdown

A video has surfaced showing the first lady of New Jersey caught up in a crackdown that was actually started by her husband's death camps video shows Mary pat Christie. When she was pulled over for holding her phone in her hand while driving. The stop was part of a safety program created by a governor Chris Christie's administration. This is Christie actually denied making a call with the foam but pleaded guilty and paid a 250 dollar fine. She did not identify herself as the governor's wife and try to play they don't you know I am yeah now has a problem when work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.