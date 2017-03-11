Mary Pat Christie caught, ticketed in NJ distracted driving crackdown

More
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's wife was pulled over for using her cell phone while driving after her husband had launched a statewide initiative to fight distracted driving.
0:29 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mary Pat Christie caught, ticketed in NJ distracted driving crackdown
A video has surfaced showing the first lady of New Jersey caught up in a crackdown that was actually started by her husband's death camps video shows Mary pat Christie. When she was pulled over for holding her phone in her hand while driving. The stop was part of a safety program created by a governor Chris Christie's administration. This is Christie actually denied making a call with the foam but pleaded guilty and paid a 250 dollar fine. She did not identify herself as the governor's wife and try to play they don't you know I am yeah now has a problem when work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50905447,"title":"Mary Pat Christie caught, ticketed in NJ distracted driving crackdown","duration":"0:29","description":"New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's wife was pulled over for using her cell phone while driving after her husband had launched a statewide initiative to fight distracted driving.","url":"/US/video/mary-pat-christie-caught-ticketed-nj-distracted-driving-50905447","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.