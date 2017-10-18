Transcript for Maryland shooting suspect connected to 2nd shooting in Delaware

Hey everyone I'm on in the buys in New York you gonna bring you the latest now on a deadly workplace shooting in Maryland earlier today we've been following the story all day police have identified the suspected shooter and they now believe. They can also connect him to a second shooting. And Delaware earlier today let's go live now to Wilmington Delaware my colleague Stephanie Ramos has been following the story. From early this morning Stephanie just come from a briefing with police officials there what's the latest on this story. That's right on night yet we are in. Wilmington Delaware now we're the police chief just wrapped up a briefing with reporters updating us on this manhunt for 37 year old rotten day friends. They believe police we'll hear in Wilmington and police in edgewood Maryland believe he is the same shooter that that. That opened fire that early this morning an also opened fire around mid morning here in Wilmington so this all started in exploits. Maryland. 858 is when police. Got the call this morning that there was a shooting at advanced granite solutions that is a fabric a stone fabric hater there. And when police got there is when they found five employees shot three of them have died two of them are in critical condition right now but there was. The shooter was up was on the run they were there was no sign of the shooter there in that area and that is when this manhunt began. After that shooting in edgewood is planned a police say. France got in his car 181000 any GMC Acadia and went up north along I 95. And stopped here in Wilmington police here say. That. Princeton went into a used car dealership where he of the here's what known the owner and opened fire on him there. So I I Assam police chief here in that brief being if if he said anything when he walked into that dealership was there. Was there any sign of of what was about to go down and he says not at all but this was no random shooting this is no random act he says that both men. Definitely knew each other now going back to edge would have been there. On the scene early this morning we we spoke too few people that where there that is someone who apps that work there at advanced grand solutions that we're. That were obviously shaken up by what had just happened. But I want you to listen to. One woman who works nearby her name is Tia MacFarlane she says she was absolutely terrified when she walked outside. Her work place to see what was going on take a listen. He worked just a few feet away from where the shooting happened what was going through your mind. Honestly. I was terrified I just got out. Lock all three doors and we had one patient so we kind of like just kept her and hear her. Does that that's been. Locked down party feeling right now. It's a little shake he'll net. Like I was terrified I didn't. Notes he was here still early and then like we started looking ethical and goes like what if he's in the end those and we were ever really scared. Stephanie you mentioned there the alleged shooter in this prince is his last name police said. Issued a yellow alert for hand they're now looking for him if he's in that same car. They believe he was driving up I 95 on that. License plate on the black GMC Acadia that you mentioned as it did Delaware plates DE PC six. 4273. EC there the police. Yellow alert so Stephanie what do we know about the suspect is there any motive is there any background is there anything officials. Can say led to these attacks. We'll officials haven't said it if he has a motive but it appears as though. He why is he could say settling some scores like he would is getting back at some folks that he feels. May have been it may have done him wrong in the past. We we are hearing reports that this man that he. Allegedly shot at at the dealership. We hear reports this is the same man that he that prince got into an altercation with ten months ago. And just talking to folks that were there. In that area in exploited at. They were saying that this is a person who at the prince this is a person who had some anger issues and and had some hats some major problems over the years. I do want to note that this share told us in in a briefing that. Prince had only worked there for about four months so it wasn't very long. But he walked in there this morning he opened fire and and and took three lives on the sheriff says that. There was it this this was a surprise he says that there was no it both here in Wilmington and that car dealership and also. Asked that the store in in actually. Officials say that heat heat prints you don't. Walking in Marion and yellen evening or say anything that would. Leave those around him to believe that. Key word he was going to open fire. Stephanie 2 shootings in 1 morning as he mentioned they're still very much. Looking for this man do they still know if he's armed if he's heading somewhere else that they might know. The governor is asking what action he may be heading in but days and officials say that this man is armed and he's dangerous he's already taken realized you people are. I have been critically injured and he at this point doesn't care does doesn't care was. In this is what police are say that he is in he's probably in that state of mind where. He is going to continue going on this Rampage in all they want is for him to surrender or they officials here Wilmington say that. They have been speaking wave his family trying to get answers trying to get more information. About him trying to get trying to really pin down where he made the but on the you mentioned those alerts along I 95 we saw those alerts we Allston a the FBI has requested. For his picture to be placed on wanted signs on billboards along I 95 they believed that's where he may be traveling along I 95 corridor. So they if they say they want those signs up from Philadelphia to DC as far as Atlantic City. The it it is all hands on deck right now from the Wilmington police department here this year this department in ads what the FBI ATF is also involved. That these officials here are are not are are not rested on this they are they are out there and these they tell us that they are working as hard. As they can't trying and that in this guy down and then announce them. Why why why do this and. Very very serious and intense manhunt under way then Stephanie around let's live for us in Wilmington Delaware thanks Stephanie. Thanks to all of you for watching as well you can Timor if Japanese reporting tonight on world news tonight or head over to abcnews.com. Any time to get the latest. 